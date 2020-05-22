Uganda registers 15 new COVID-19 cases

By TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

6The health ministry has confirmed 15 news COVID-19 cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Uganda now stands at 160.

In a Thursday statement, Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services at the ministry said that 10 cases are truck drivers who arrived via Elegu border post while five cases are among community samples.

He said that all community cases were under quarantine at the time of the test.

Dr Mwebesa said 21 positive foreign truck drivers handed over to their country of origin which means that 145 COVID-19 positive drivers have sofar been handed over to their country of origin since the recent Presidential directive.

Meanwhile, Gulu Regional Referral Hospital has discharged its first coronavirus patient.

Advertisement

The patient was discharged after recovering and tested negative for the virus two times.

The patient is a resident of Nakasozi Zone, Kyengera, Wakiso District. He was admitted at the facility on May 2 after being intercepted at Elegu border point in Amuru District on May 1.

He had reportedly travelled to Juba, South Sudan on April 27.

The hospital director, Dr James Elima said that the recovered patient is one of the 14 COVID-19 patients currently in isolation and are undergoing treatment.