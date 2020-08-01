Uganda confirms fourth COVID-19 death as cases rise to 1,176...

By JOB BWIRE

Ugandan authorities Saturday confirmed a fourth COVID-19 death just hours after the Ministry of Health said another person had succumbed to the virus.

The deceased was a 61-year-old female resident of Kiyimbi, Nakulabye, a Kampala suburb.

"She had symptoms consistent to COVID-19 which include cough, fever, chest pain and difficulty in breathing," the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Saturday.

She first sought treatment at Mengo Hospital on July 29, 2020 before she was referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital on July 30 where her samples were taken for testing before she died the following day.

The ministry’s statement further said 22 new infections had been registered as the east African country’s confirmed cases rose to 1,176.

Six of the new cases are truck drivers, 10 are returnees from abroad, four are contacts to previously confirmed cases while two are alerts.

"All six truck drivers arrived from Kenya; four arrived via Lwakhakha while two arrived via Malaba points of entry. Regarding the returnees, nine arrived from Saudi Arabia while one arrived from Kenya. All were under quarantine at the time of test. The four contacts to previously confirmed cases are from Namisindwa District and were under quarantine at the time of test. One of the alert cases is from Namisindwa District while the other is from Kampala Metropolitan Area, mentioned above who succumbed to COVID-19," the ministry's statement added.

Nine Kenyan foreign truck drivers tested positive for COVID-19 at the

border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

To date, Uganda has tested a total of 275,355 people for the virus. At least 1,045 Ugandans have recovered from the virus since the first case was confirmed in the country in March this year.

The ministry's statement comes barely a day after authorities confirmed the third virus death.

He was a 67-year-old Nigerian national and resident of Kisenyi, a Kampala suburb.

He's reported to have first sought treatment from a private clinic before he was later transferred to Kiruddu Referral Hospital where he was admitted and his samples taken before he died on July 29, 2020.