Uganda registers record Covid cases in one day

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

KAMPALA- Uganda has registered 66 new Covid-19 cases, the highest number ever recorded in a day.

The Sunday figure brings the total number of cases to 1, 500.

Of the cases registered on Sunday, 30 are alerts from Kampala, six from Namisindwa, District seven from Wakiso, 10 from Tororo, Moroto, Katakwi, Buikwe, Bukwo, Bundibugyo, Mbale, Isingiro, Hoima and Buliisa.

Eleven of the new cases are contacts to previously confirmed cases, with nine from Kampala, two from Namisindwa and Nakaseke, according to the Ministry of Health.

The rest are returnees; one from Ethiopia, one from Oman and 16 truck drivers.

According to Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), there has been an increase of Covid-19 cases in Kampala following the lifting of the lockdown on arcades, public and private transport.

Recently, Ms Betty Amongi, the Minister for Kampala Affairs, said the Covid-19 hotspots in Kampala are arcades, public and private transport, workplaces and slums.

“We have had 50 per cent increase in Kampala, we opened arcades, and two arcades have registered people who tested positive. Workplaces are a major risk factor and public transport. Majority of the people who have tested positive have either moved in taxis or used boda bodas and in this area, tracking has become very complicated because same taxis usually take three or five routes in a day,” Ms Amongi said last Thursday.

