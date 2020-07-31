Uganda registers third COVID-19 death

By MONITOR TEAM

Another person has died of COVID-19 in Uganda as the country’s confirmed cases on Friday rose to 1,154.

The deceased was a 67-year-old Nigerian national and a resident of Kisenyi, a Kampala suburb.

This brings to three the total number of people who have died of Covid-19 since the virus was confirmed in the east African nation on March 21.



"He had symptoms consistent to COVID-19 which include; cough, fever, chest pain and difficulty in breathing," the Ministry of Health said in a statement issued Friday evening.

He's reported to have first sought treatment from a private clinic before he was later transferred to Kiruddu Referral Hospital where he was admitted and his samples taken. He died on July 29, 2020, according to authorities.

"So far, 15 contacts have been listed," the statement added.

Authorities further revealed that seven new infections had been confirmed from samples tested on July 30.

The new infections include truck drivers and contacts to previously confirmed cases.

Further, authorities said samples taken from a 27-year-old male resident of Namisindwa District who collapsed and died on July 29, 2020 had tested negative for the virus at Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI).

Twenty four foreign truck drivers (13 Kenyans and 10 Tanzanians) who tested positive for the virus were blocked from entering Uganda.