By MONITOR TEAM

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 81.

Both cases are male; a 24-year-old Ugandan and a 21-year-old Burundian refugee.

The new cases are contacts to a confirmed Burundian refugee case, according to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services.

"They are under quarantine at Rakai hospital," he said.

Meanwhile, all 1,703 samples from truck drivers at border points of entry tested negative for COVID-19 yesterday.

“A total of 2,002 samples tested today,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Wednesday.