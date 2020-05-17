Uganda's COVID-19 cases rise to 227

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 227 after 24 people tested positive to the virus.

The new cases include 14 Kenyans, six Tanzanians and four Ugandans who entered the country through Elegu, Mutukula and Malaba points of entry.

This brings the total number of truckers who have tested positive to 168, which is more than half of the confirmed cases in the country.

The 24 cases were part of 2,044 samples that were tested on Saturday at both the Mutukula points of entry using the Genexpert machines and Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI).

On Saturday, President Museveni issued new directives to cross-border cargo truck drivers. According to the directives, only those who test negative for COVID-19 will be allowed to enter the country. In addition, all Ugandan truck drivers will also have to undergo COVID-19 tests.

Previously truck drivers were allowed to proceed with their journey after their samples had been taken. When the results turned positive, the truck drivers would be followed up.