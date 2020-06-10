Uganda’s Covid-19 tally at 665

By Faith Amongin

Eight new cases of Covid-19 have been registered by the Ministry of Health pushing Uganda’s tally to 665.

These were from the 2,423 samples tested on Tuesday. Of the news cases, four are truck drivers who arrived via Elegu and Mutukula points of entry. The other four cases are from alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases.

Additionally, 31 foreign truck drivers (16 Kenyans, 8 Tanzanias, 5 Eritreans, 1 Burundian and 1 South Sudanese) were handed over to their respective countries of origin after testing positive for the virus.

The country has also registered 119 recoveries with no fatalities according to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director General Health Services at the health ministry.

Giving up the fight?

In his Heroes’ Day speech on Tuesday, President Museveni warned of tough times ahead if Ugandans are not keen on adhering to the given guidelines to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Mr Museveni who was visibly disgusted, talked of how he has been disturbed by images of Ugandans disregarding the set guidelines. He said having done his best in guiding the country, Ugandans should not blame him in case of any deaths.

"They say after all nobody has died so they are not bothered. If you are looking for somebody to die, you will get him and when you start dying don’t say Museveni did not tell us. We won’t keep begging you not to die, we have told you exactly what the science says about this virus," he said.

Mr Museveni’s remarks come in the wake of a rise in the virus spread, which has now reached community level.

The President is, however, hopeful that Uganda is likely to discover the Covid-19 treatment before the Europeans, only if corrupt government officials he called “parasites” are dealt with. These, he said have been asking from kickbacks from scientists who are researching about the vaccine thus frustrating their efforts.