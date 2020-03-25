By JOB BWIRE, TONNY ABET AND NOBERT ATUKUNDA

The Ministry of Health on Wednesday confirmed five new cases of coronavirus in Uganda bringing the total number to 14.

Minister of State for Primary Health Care, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu on Wednesday said that two of the five cases are Chinese nationals while the others are Ugandans.

All the first nine confirmed cases are Ugandans who are said to have been infected from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"Dear Ugandans, this is a very critical moment for everyone as the number of positive cases keeps scaling up. Five more people have been confirmed positive, including two of the six Chinese that were got in Zombo. They cannot be presented in court for fear of further spread," Dr Kaducu announced through her Twitter handle.

So far, we have 12 Ugandans and two Chinese who have tested positive for the virus.

The confirmed cases include a 63-year-old Ugandan national and resident of Najjanakumbi who travelled from Germany recently. He presented high fever, cough and shortness of breath.

The second victim is 57-year-old Ugandan national and resident of Adjumani District in northern Uganda and salt trader. He's admitted at Adjumani hospital.

He has not travelled before or been outside Uganda. However, he conducts his business at Elegu border point with South Sudan.

“He had no history of travel abroad or contact with anybody who had travelled abroad,” Dr. Henry Mwebesa. The Director General Health Services told journalists in Kampala.

The third victim is 8-month-old baby and resident of Iganga District in Eastern Uganda whose father travelled from Kenya recently.

“The baby presented with flu and high fever before the baby was admitted to Iganga hospital,” he added.

According to Mwebesa two Chinese who travelled from China and have been under quarantine in Uganda also tested positive.

“They are part of the six who tried to cross to DRC via Zombo District but were intercepted and taken back to the quarantine. Four of them tested negative.

All the previously confirmed cases (Nine) are in stable condition and Entebbe Hospital.