Uganda’s coronavirus cases rise to 48

This means that out 2,204 total number of samples tested, only 48 have tested positive.

“Two of these came from Dubai in United Arab Emirates and were in quarantine, and one came from the United States of America,” he said.

By Monitor Reporter

President Yoweri Museveni on Friday evening revealed that more three cases have tested positive of the deadly COVID-19.

Mr Museveni who was briefed by the Minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng shortly before the closure of his address to the nation, said that the three samples that tested positive were among the total number of 419 samples that were tested on Friday.

“Two of these came from Dubai in United Arab Emirates and were in quarantine, and one came from the United States of America,” he said.

This means that out 2,204 total number of samples tested, only 48 have tested positive.

Earlier during his speech, Mr Museveni said that Ugandans’ life style is way different from that in Europe and Asia, thus no need for comparisons as far as coronavirus spread is concerned.

Advertisement

“I think Europe and Asia had problems because of the way they live. I'm very suspicious that the big trains they use have internal air conditioning which has played a big role in spreading the virus. Our lifestyle is totally different from Europe. Do not compare. We can stop this virus here. The institutional homes for the elderly people. I heard that most of those who died are those abandoned by their families,” he said.

ALSO READ:About 660 people are contacts of positive coronavirus cases

Mr Museveni however put it clear that coronavirus is not for the whites only.