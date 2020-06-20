Uganda’s covid-19 cases rise to 763 after eight test positive
The Ministry of Health on Saturday reported eight new infections among Ugandans, bringing the country’s tally of confirmed cases to 763.
Five of the new infections are truck drivers from points of entry; three from Elegu, one from Busia and another from Malaba.
“The other three are among contacts and alerts, all from Kyotera District,” the ministry tweeted.
Meanwhile 25 more foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were returned to their respective country of origin.
However, 492 people who previously tested positive for the virus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals across the country.
There has not been any Covid-19 related death in Uganda since the first case was confirmed in the country in March this year, according to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services.
Health experts and scientists in Uganda have lately decried complacency by the public in the fight against the spread of the virus justifying the need for the country being placed under another lockdown.
Last week, Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng warned that the situation presented a fertile bed for a sharp spike in the number of infections, which would most likely culminate in mass death. This, she argued, makes another lockdown necessary.
“People are no longer following preventive measures. This is evident from what is going in the markets, taxis and bus parks,” she said.
The minister’s comments came a day after President Museveni had voiced his frustrations with Ugandans for failure to observe preventive measures.