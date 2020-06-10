Uganda's permanent representative to the UN in Geneva dies

By Monitor Team

Uganda’s permanent representative to the United Nations, World Trade Organization and other International Organizations in Geneva, Christopher Onyanga Aparr has died.

Onyanga died Wednesday morning in Geneva, according to a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The cause of his death is yet to be revealed.

After his appointment in 2013, Onyanga assumed the role of Coordinator of LDC countries from January 2014 to March 2015.

He championed the cause of the LDC Group in trade negotiations on trade facilitations, agriculture, NAMA, Trade in Services in preparation for Bali Ministerial Conference (MC9) in Indonesia.

At the UN, he was involved in discussions and formulations of binding principles and regulations as applied by affiliated organisations like HRC, ITU, WHO, ILO and UNCTAD.

From 1996 to 2001, Onyanga was ambassador to the Russian Federation and the fifteen (15) Commonwealth of Independent States of the former Soviet Union. He was in 2003 appointed ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, Austria and the Vatican concurrently, but resident in Berlin.

From the year 2010, Onyanga was High Commissioner/Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and other West African States of Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Ghana, and Cameroon, amongst others.

Before that, Onyanga held various positions in the Government of Uganda, namely; Senior Government Valuer in charge of Land and Real Estate appraisal in the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources; Chief Estates Officer in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development in charge of management and protective maintenance of Government properties. He was also Board Director of Transocean (Uganda) Limited, in charge of transportation, freight and clearing of goods and services.