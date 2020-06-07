By MONITOR TEAM

Uganda on Sunday reported 23 new Covid-19 cases after another frontline health worker, a security personnel and truck drivers tested positive for the virus.

This brings the total number of the country’s confirmed cases to 616 with 18 frontline health workers infected.

The Ministry of Health said seven of the confirmed cases are truck drivers from Elegu, Mutukula and Mirama Hills points of entry, one security personnel from Elegu and one frontline health worker.

“14 cases from contacts and alerts from; Kyotera, Adjumani, Tororo and Amuru Districts,” the statement added.

Relatedly, 47 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were handed over to their countries of origin.