By Monitor Team

The Ministry of Health on Sunday said Uganda’s Covid-19 cases had risen to 770 after seven more people tested positive for the virus.

Five of the new infections are among contacts and alerts from Kyotera (three) and Amuru (two) while the other two are truck drivers from Elegu and Malaba border points.

Meanwhile, 12 foreign truck drivers who tested positive for the virus were reportedly returned to country of origin.

A total of 578 people who previously tested positive for the virus have recovered and been discharged since March 21 when the first case was confirmed in the country, according to Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services.