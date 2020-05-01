By MONITOR TEAM

Two Kenyan truck drivers have tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda, pushing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 83.

The confirmed cases are 55-year-old and 27-year-old truck drivers who entered Uganda via Busia and Malaba respectively.

They among the 2,017 people whose samples were tested on Thursday.

The ministry of health said on Friday morning that out of the total samples tested, all 492 samples from the community tested negative for COVID-19.

Uganda, which is under virus lockdown until May 5, has in the past few weeks seen an increase in confirmed cases among truck drivers, especially from Kenya and Tanzania.

A bout 25 truck drivers have so far tested positive for the virus in Uganda.