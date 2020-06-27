Uganda's virus cases rise to 848 

By MONITOR TEAM

The Ministry of Health has reported 15 new Covid-19 infections as Uganda’s confirmed cases on Saturday rose to 848.

In a statement posted on the ministry twitter handle, Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services said 12 of the new infection are among contacts and alerts; 10 from Tororo District who were under quarantine, one from Luweero District and the other from Amuru district.

The other three are truck drivers from Mirama Hills, Malaba and Elegu points of entry.

Meanwhile, 13 more truck drivers were handed over to their respective countries of origin after testing positive for the virus.

A total of 780 people have recovered from the virus ever since the first case was confirmed in Uganda in March this year, according to Dr Mwebesa.

"Samples from Points of Entry tested on Friday are 1,672. Samples from alerts and contacts are 1,196. Total samples tested Friday are 2, 868," Dr Mwebesa's statement reads in part.