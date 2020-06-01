Uganda’s virus cases soar to 457 ahead of Museveni address

By JOB BWIRE

The Ministry of Health has reported 40 new cases of Covid-19, pushing the country’s tally to 457.

All the confirmed cases are said to be Ugandans, 23 of whom are from 993 samples tested at points of entry while 17 are from 326 samples of contacts and alerts.

According to a statement issued by Dr Charles Olaro on behalf of the director general health services, 20 of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived from South Sudan through Elegu border point while two are truckers who arrived from Tanzania through Mutukula border point.

Dr Olaro said in the statement posted on the Ministry of Health Social media platforms that 17 of the confirmed cases are contacts to previously confirmed cases. They're; two from Gulu, one from Jinja, three from Amudat, three from Wakiso, two from Amuru, one from Yumbe, two from Zombo and three from Nebbi.

Additionally, 31 foreign truckers (11 Tanzanians, 19 Kenyans and one Eritrean) tested positive for the virus and were handed over to authorities in their respective countries of origin, according Dr Olaro.

On Sunday, the ministry said seven frontline health workers had been infected with the virus.

The infected workers include three nurses, two doctors and two senior-level staff, according to a statement released on Sunday evening.

Two of the seven workers are from Lira Regional Referral Hospital. The duo, a lead nurse and medical officer have been admitted at Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital while the rest are at Mulago Specialised Hospital.

However, Dr Olaro’s Monday statement comes just hours after police arrested two MPs for allegedly mobilizing protestors in Gulu town in northern Uganda to demand for the closure of Elegu border town.

Kilak county MP, Mr Gilbert Olanya and his Aruu County counterpart, Mr Samuel Odonga Otto were arrested on Monday from Pece division near Cerellenu, a suburb of Gulu town where they had mobilized youth and boda-boda operators to stage a demonstration over what they called increasing cases of Covid-19 in the country, mostly among truckers who arrive in the country through Elegu border point.

Relatedly Busia Municipality MP, Mr Godfrey Macho was on Saturday arrested for allegedly mobilising a section of traders to go and open their shops and stalls in Busia market, contrary to the directives issued by the district taskforce on coronavirus and president Museveni.