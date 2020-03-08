Uganda tells 22 foreigners to return home over coronavirus

By MONITOR TEAM

Uganda’s ministry of health on Sunday said at least 22 foreign nationals would return to their home countries amid rising fears of the spread of coronavirus.

Uganda is hosting the Uganda –Europe Business forum starting tomorrow (March 9) to March 10.

“Yesterday, we received 22 passengers from the Category 1 countries who were identified by our health workers at the airport. None of them exhibited signs and symptoms of COVID19. We informed them about our procedure of self-quarantine for 14 days. However, they were not willing to undergo this self-quarantine. Today, they will return to their home countries,” Minister of Health, Dr Ruth Aceng said on Sunday.

Currently, Uganda has no confirmed or suspected case of COVID19.

Tourist in Egypt becomes first confirmed virus death in Africa

Uganda’s move came just hours after a German tourist died Sunday of the novel coronavirus in a Sinai resort of eastern Egypt, the first death from the epidemic recorded in Africa.

"The 60-year-old German citizen showed symptoms of a fever (and) checked into Hurghada hospital on 6 March," before testing positive for COVID-19, Egypt’s health ministry said in a statement.

The tourist, who arrived from Germany a week ago, died after having refused to be transferred to an isolation ward until 7 March once his breathing had been affected by "acute pneumonia".

On Saturday, the health ministry announced 45 suspected cases of Egyptians and foreigners contracting the virus aboard a Nile cruise ship.

The boat was carrying 171 people -- 101 foreigners and 70 Egyptian crew -- Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli told reporters.