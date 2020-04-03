Uganda's virus cases rise to 45

By Monitor Reporter

Uganda's COVID-19 cases have risen to 45 after another person tested positive on Thursday.

"Today, we confirmed 1 positive case out of 302 samples tested. This brings total to 45 positive cases. Lets hang in there. The Lord will make this pass and one day we will be free from the #COVID19Pandemic.

Lets follow the guidelines," the Ministry of Health PS, Dr Diana Atwine tweeted on Thursday evening.

The case is a 22-year-old female resident of Nkokonjeru, in Wakiso District and wife to previously confirmed case who arrived from Dubai, UAE on March 20, 2020.

"She did not have any signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19," said Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general health services.

Dr Mwebesa said at least 1,026 people are under follow up in institutional quarantine.

"A total of 962 contacts to the confirmed cases are under follow up," he added in a statement.

According to Dr Mwebesa, all the previously confirmed 44 cases are in stable condition at Mulago National Specialised Hospital, Entebbe Grade B Hospital, Adjumani and Hoima hospitals.

"Uganda has not registered any COVID-19 related death," Dr Mwebesa said.