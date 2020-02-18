Uganda hands over 13 Rwandans to Rwanda

By Monitor Reporter

Uganda on Tuesday to handed over 13 Rwandan detainees to Rwanda as sign of commitment to implement the agreement that was signed in August in Luanda, Angola to ease tensions between Uganda and Rwanda.

This is in addition to the nine Rwandans who were released last month.

According to Uganda’s Foreign Minister, Mr Sam Kutesa, the gesture was an option the government has chosen in order to facilitate normalisation of relations in the context of the Luanda process.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Angola’s capital Luanda. The agreement was witnessed by Presidents Joao Lourenco (Angola) and Felix Tshisekedi (DR Congo).

Mr Museveni and Mr Kagame are set to meet at Katuna border on February 21.

Mr Kutesa said in a statement that; “it is Uganda’s expectation that Rwanda too will reciprocate the goodwill gesture by addressing the concerns that Uganda has raised, including the Ugandans still incarcerated in in Rwanda, within the Luanda framework and which require immediate attention.”

Advertisement

Uganda and Rwanda have had sour relations for one year since the closure of the common border at Katuna in February last year.

Rwandans who were deported for espionage and security related 2019, and came back to Uganda where they were re-arrested are; Ntirushwa Maboko, Jean Bosco Habogisha and Narcise Ukwigezi.

Their spouses who included; Ansiira Ukwitegeste (wife of Ntirushwa), Christine Mukamazima (wife of Habomugisha) and Hycinthe Dusangeyezu (wife of Rutangira), were also deported.

Other who were in detention on suspicion of being involved in criminal activities and repeated ofenders are Eric Penzi (human trafficking), Alphone Ahokuremeye, Bosco Gitifu, John Bosco Mugisha and Jonathan Ngaruye.

Those who were under trial in the General Court Martial for illegal possession of firearms are Seleman Kabayija and Fidel Nzabonimpa.

The suspects, according to the statement, reported themselves with their gun to UPDF at the border.

“It should be underscored that the withdrawal of charges against these people, just as the nine that were released on 8th January 2020, does not in any way suggest that the accused persons are innocent of the charges for which they were tried,” the statement reads in part.