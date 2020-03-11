By NOBERT ATUKUNDA & ELIZABETH KAMURUNGI

Ministry of Finance has asked the Ugandan Embassy in China to return $538,200 (Shs2 billion) that was reportedly sent in error as part of the relief money for Ugandan students stranded in Wuhan, China, the epicentre of coronavirus outbreak.

The letter seen by Daily Monitor dated March 10, is addressed to the Accounting Office, Uganda Embassy in Beijing signed by the Secretary to the Treasury Mr Keith Muhakanizi and copies addressed to the Minister for Education and Sports, Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and the Accountant General.

“As you are aware, on the 28th of February 2020, this ministry transferred $600,000 (Shs2.2 billion) to the Uganda Mission in Beijing to support the affected students. However, upon receipt of the cabinet extract, we noted that there is a discrepancy between the amounts therein and that stated in the letter from Ministry of Education and Sports,” the letter reads in part.

The letter further states that $600,000 (Shs2.2 billion) were requested by the Ministry of Education on 19th of February this year for mobilising and transfer of resources to support the affected students.

In earlier interview with this Daily Monitor, Mr Alex Kakooza, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education said $600,000 (Shs2.2 billion) is the amount that was requested by the Ministry and passed by cabinet as well.

“The money we requested for was $600,000 (Shs2.2 billion) and that is the money that was passed by Cabinet, and that is the money that has been sent by Finance to our Embassy in China. The letter from the Minister (for Education) here to Finance which is in line with a cabinet extract is $600,000 (Shs2.2 billion) and that is what Finance has sent,” Mr Kakooza said during a previous interview.

According to the Ministry of Finance letter, further reference is made to the cabinet extract number 62 (CT2020) which authorised a release of $61,800 (Shs230 million) to support students in Wuhan city, China.

In a statement presented to Parliament last month by Dr Ruth Jane Aceng, the Health Minister, on behalf of the Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda, government was in the process of wiring $61,800 (Shs230 million).

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aware about the challenges the students are facing as regards their welfare. As such, it is in the process of wiring $61,800 (Shs230 million) to support the students in the interim as more evaluation of the situation takes place,” reads the statement in part.

Ministry of Finance has asked the Permanent secretary, Ministry of Education and Sports to clarify on the above discrepancy.

According to government, Uganda has about 105 students in Wuhan city Universities. 65 are known government sponsored students while 40 are on private sponsorship.

Mr Jim Mugunga, the Privatization Unit, and Ministry of Finance senior public relation officer said they have been in touch with the Embassy in Beijing and it has commenced processes of returning the funds.

“We had an emergency as a Country, a decision was made to facilitate students who are caught out in Wuhan in China due to the Corona epidemic. We acted on the instructions to remit monies to facilitate them in the situation, following receipt of the record that clarifies the amount that was approved, we have written a letter that recalls the excess funds that were remitted back to Uganda,” Mr Mugunga said on Tuesday.