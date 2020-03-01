Ugandan-born bishop takes over in South Africa

By Robert Mugagga

Last week’s episcopal ordination of Ugandan-born Msgr Joseph Mary Kizito as the new bishop of Aliwal North Catholic diocese in South Africa will always be remembered by the faithful.

The historic ceremony was attended by hundreds of Ugandans scattered in different parts of South Africa, who were joined by many others from the neighbouring countries of Lesotho, Swaziland, Botswana and Zimbabwe among others.

Some others flew in from Europe and America, while a delegation from Uganda was led by Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga of Kampala Archdiocese, which also happens to be Bishop Joseph Kizito’s home diocese back in Uganda.

Other bishops in the delegation included the chairman of the Uganda Episcopal Conference, the Rev Joseph Anthony Zziwa and bishop Serveres Jjumba of Masaka Diocese.

Ugandans residing in Johannesburg formed part of the choir that performed at the holy Mass, which excited worshipers with popular Ugandan hymns like Katonda Yalonda, Namugereka Atuwa Ebirungi, and Atenderezebwe Omukama.

Martin Ssempagama, who was among worshipers that flew in from Uganda, said some of them almost shed tears as the Ugandan-born bishop took vows of leadership in the diocese.

“Things have indeed changed, long time ago, we used to see foreign missionaries coming to Uganda in droves to teach Christianity but here we are now seeing one of our own taking over a diocese in a foreign land.”

The Rev Stephen Brislin, the Archbishop of Cape town, was the principal ordaining bishop assisted by bishop Zalille Mpambane of Kokstad Diocese and Bishop Emeritus Michael Wusternberg of Aliwal North Diocese.

The new bishop reminded the faithful that he needed their prayers to enable him carry out well his episcopal duties.

The Mass was celebrated by more than 300 priests and more than 40 bishops from all over South Africa and neighbouring countries.

Background

Historic. Bishop Joseph Mary Kizito (pictured) now becomes the first black bishop of Aliwal North Diocese South African province of Cape. This ecclesiastical territory was entrusted to the congregation of the priests of the Sacred Heart in 1923. The diocese comprises the municipalities of Inkwanca, Gariep, Kopanong, Xhariep, Malatswai Senqu and Walter Sisulu.

Background. The new bishop was born in Lubaga, Kampala, on July 2, 1967, and left for priesthood studies in South Africa in the early 1990s. He was ordained priest at Holy Cross Convent Ground on September 27, 1997. He was later transferred to Aliwal North Diocese pastoral region in 2013.

