Ugandan envoy to Canada speaks out on embassy fight

State minister for International Relations Henry Okello Oryem said the cancellation of Mr Tazenya’s visa had nothing to do with the Ugandan embassy in Canada.

There had been reports that Ms Acheng influenced the Canadian authorities to invalidate Mr Tazenya’s visa last year.

By RISDEL KASASIRA

The Ugandan Ambassador in Ottawa, Canada, Ms Joy Ruth Acheng, has denied that she was involved in per-sonal row with the embassy official who was deported from Canada over corruption allegations.

Ms Acheng told Daily Monitor Tuesday that Allan Tazenya was ejected from Canada last year after the Cana-dian police discovered that he was inflating bills at the embassy paid to Rogers Wireless Incorporated, a tele-communications company.

“The Canadian government cancelled his visa after getting to know what he was doing. I have nothing to do with this. The evidence is there,” she said.

“He mishandled his responsibility and that should not be blamed on Ambassador Acheng,” he said.

