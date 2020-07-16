Ugandans are poor by choice, says minister

The Rwampara RDC, Mr Emmy Turyabagyenyi Katera asked government to consider timing of such projects if they want them to be successful other than people tagging them on politics.

The Ntungamo RDC, Mr George Bakunda said the enterprises funding if well implemented shall go a big step in organizing trades as well as developing cooperative production and marketing which easily leads to development.

By Perez Rumanzi

The minister of state for microfinance says some Ugandans can only claim to be poor partly because they chose to be so in addition to their lavish spending.

According to Mr Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, there are several government policies and initiatives on poverty alleviation.

“No Ugandans should claim to be poor. If anyone is poor in Uganda then it’s by personal choice and they shall never live to be rich. It is just a feeling that they are poor. What hasn’t the government done to drive Ugandans out of poverty?” Mr Kasolo asked.

He was on Tuesday presiding over the launch of the Presidential initiative on wealth and job creation based on specialized enterprise development and organization in Ntungamo District.

The new scheme dubbed ‘Emyooga’ targets Ugandans in the informal sector clustered in 18 groups.

The money that is slated to be managed by Microfinance Support Centre under the coordination of the Ministry of Finance, will be shared among beneficiaries in all sub-regions, when they meet the requirements.

In addition, Mr Kasolo said the poor saving culture, lavish spending, dependency on handouts poor choice of enterprises, poor cooperation and benchmarking and dependency on one enterprise make it hard for most Ugandans to develop.

“You cannot depend on one thing and think that you will develop. Lockdown has taught us that we must be ready to diversify if we have not done so. Develop different things and if one fails maybe you earn from the other one. All those people who thought were safe in small businesses are now ‘grassing’ because they have been locked from working,” Mr Kasolo said.

He further said many people are now thinking about joining politics yet they can’t even manage anything including themselves.

The launch in Ntungamo was also attended by several local leaders from Rwampara District. Each constituency will be given Shs 560 million to enhance 18 chosen enterprises to be funded through the Microfinance support centre. The enterprises include boda boda groups, women groups, carpenters, salons, taxi operators, restaurants, market vendors, PWDS, fishermen, among others.

