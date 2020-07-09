By Monitor Reporter

Results of COVID-19 tests that were conducted on Wednesday have confirmed 23 new cases, bringing the cumulative confirmed cases in Uganda to 1,000.

Out of the 23 new cases; 12 are Ugandan nationals who returned from abroad.

According to a statement by Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director general of health services at the ministry of health, eight people returned from Afghanistan, three from DR Congo and one from South Sudan.

He said that they were all under quarantine at the time of the test.

Dr Mwebesa said that three patients arrived via Mutukula, Afoji and Madi Opei points of entry while eight were contacts and alerts from Tororo, Hoima, Luweero, Kyotera and Arua districts.

He said that 31 foreign truck drivers (24 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 2 DR Congo nationals, one Rwandan and one South Sudanese) tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday at the border points of entry and were blocked from entering Uganda.

So far, according latest figures from the Ministry of Health 908 recoveries have been registered. The recovered patients include Ugandans and non-Ugandans who were admitted in Uganda because they could not be repatriated immediately.