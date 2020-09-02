Uncertainty looms over NRM primaries in Tororo

JOSEPH OMOLLO & FRED WAMBEDE

There is growing uncertainty in Tororo District after leaders and residents from the Greater Tororo County resolved to boycott the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party primary elections.

The elections are scheduled to take place Friday in Tororo County, but residents and their leaders say participating in such elections will be an unforgivable abomination to their ancestors.

Tororo County is occupied by mainly the Iteso community and they have for long demanded a district status as a solution to end their long-standing conflict with the Jopadhola, but the government is yet to heed to their call.

Earlier, government had agreed to grant Tororo County a district status but the location of Tororo Municipality remained a matter of contention as each group claimed it.

In 2018, government sent a delegation led by then Lands minister, Ms Betty Among, to the United Kingdom for a colonial map to establish the actual boundary of Tororo Municipality, but the findings have not yet been made public.

Elders in Tororo County say having joint elections for the positions of district woman Member of Parliament (MP) and district chairperson seat with their counterparts from West Budama is a sin.

Recently, during the election of the Central Executive Committee, the NRM party secretariat gazetted two voting venues in Tororo, one in Tororo County and another in West Budama.

The delegates from Tororo County voted at St Peter’s College, Tororo, while delegates from West Budama and Tororo Municipality voted at Tororo Girls School.

Mr John Henry Ariong, the elections supervisor, said the decision to create two voting venues was to avoid commotion between the two ethnic groups.

“We had information that some delegates from Tororo County were going to boycott the elections if they were told to join their counterparts from West Budama,” he said.

Ms Diana Ojaka, an aspirant for Tororo Woman MP, wondered why the government is finding it hard to grant them a district.

“We are not opposed to the President but we are demanding for self-autonomy. I wonder why the government is not listening to us,” she said.

Mr Fredrick Angura, the MP for Tororo South County, said he is disappointed with the ongoing situation.

“The people of Tororo County cherish President Museveni for being a visionary leader but I wonder why he is taking so long to resolve this issue,” he said.

During the 33rd Liberation Day celebrations in Nabuyoga Sub-county in Tororo on January 26, Mr Museveni asked the leaders of both communities to reconcile and unite in order to foster development.

The chairperson of the NRM party electoral commission, Dr Tanga Odoi, warned that they are preparing to deliver electoral materials as per the number of voters in the district, adding that nobody should disrupt the exercise.

“Some of the so called leaders fronting the boycott have been cited defending the interest of particular candidates after being compromised but the party will not hesitate to isolate such individuals to allow the process to go well,” he said.

He said leaders are misguiding their electorates yet their role would be preaching peace and unity.

“The people of Tororo should disassociate themselves from politicians who are riding on divide and rule approach,” he said.

NRM aspirants accuse security officials of supporting incumbents

Meanwhile, a section of new aspirants eyeing the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket for the various positions in the forthcoming party primaries in Tororo, have accused security officials of getting bribes from the incumbents.

The new aspirants, mainly contesting for parliamentary and district seats, say the incumbents have compromised the security, which has resulted into selective enforcement of the guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The aggrieved aspirants made the accusation during a meeting organised by the office of the Resident District Commissioner to update them on the new presidential guidelines on the fight against coronavirus at the weekend.

Mr Geoffrey Oyita, one of the MP aspirants in West Budama Central Constituency, said there is proof that the incumbents have compromised security.

“We all need equal protection but now we see that security is supporting the incumbents, which makes us lose confidence and trust in the system,’’ he said.

Mr Oyita said some of the candidates are moving with security officers while violating the Covid-19 guidelines.

“But other candidates are not even allowed to gather five people for a meeting by the same security people,” he said.

Mr Emmanuel Onyango, an aspirant in Tororo North County, said an election without meeting voters is no election.

“It is meaningless if we are not allowed to go and sell our political agenda to the voters,” he said.

Response

However, Mr Jacob Oboth Oboth, the incumbent MP for West Budama Central constituency, said the accusations of incumbents bribing security are lame excuses.

“As serving leaders, we are still running government programmes and that is why we are granted liberty to be guarded,” he said .

The State minister for Minerals, Ms Sarah Achieng Opendi, said security officials should offer equal treatment to all candidates.