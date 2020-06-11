Understanding the process of Budgeting

By Moses Kyeyune

Today, Finance minister Matia Kasaija will present the Shs45 trillion budget for the Financial Year 2020/21.

The Budget Mr Kasaija is going to present is already approved by Parliament.

A national budget is a statement of the revenues the government expects to collect over the next 12 months and how it plans to spend those revenues.

The main purpose of the budget is to help in increasing the production of goods and services so that the average standard of living improves rapidly and poverty is correspondingly reduced (economic growth); promote economic order and stability by encouraging competitive efficiency and controlling inflation (macroeconomic management) and provide services which are vital to the country; security, law and order, infrastructure and disease control (service delivery).

Budgeting basis

The National Budget is guided by the five-year National Development Plan (NDP III), a key document containing the aspirations of the country.

According to the budget cycle, the budget process starts in September each year and has six key stages; setting the macro-economic framework; setting national priorities and sector ceilings; budget consultations (political and technical); preparation of the budget estimates; presentation and approval of the budget; budget implementation; budget monitoring and evaluation.

The legal framework for the budget process is enshrined in the 1995 Constitution, the Local Government Act, 1997, the Budget Act, 2001, and the Public Finance and Management Act, 2015.

June 30 of every year marks the end of a financial year and by the time the financial year ends, the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), 2015, dictates that the budget for the new financial year should be already in place.

Parliament role

Parliament is required to pass the new budget on May 31 of every year and the Appropriation Act (as amended) must be assented to by the President before July 1.

By the time the budget is read, it has gone through the statutory cycle with the most significant being the presentation of the budget framework (BFP), the draft budget and the approved budget.

However, if a new financial year comes without an approved Budget, the President, under Section 14(3) of the Public Finance Management Act, is allowed to instruct the Finance minister to access money from the Consolidated Fund, to finance at least four months of the new financial year or at least until the Appropriation Act comes into being.

