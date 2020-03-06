University students warned against debt trap

By Stephen Otage

University students have been warned against emulating company employees who are perpetually in debt due to failure to draw a career and wealth growth plan.

Addressing Kyambogo University students yesterday, Mr Apolo Mbowa, the head of customer financial advisory unit at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), said in virtually every company, there are always employees who are indebted to the company, staff cooperative society, fellow staff, neighbours and relatives simply because they lack a saving culture.

“We have people who once money hits their bank account, a little devil attacks them. Suddenly, they become the best planners of how to spend the money. Some will even announce to the entire office how they have received money,” he said.

Mr Mbowa was speaking during the NSSF and Monitor Publications Ltd annual universities career fair.

Ms Christine Birungi, the head of marketing, public relations and communications at Finance Trust Bank, urged the students to research and learn new skills if they are to find jobs once they leave university.

She said of the estimated 700,000 graduates that enter the job market every year, only 13 per cent get jobs. “Do not be job seekers but create your own jobs,” she said.

Today, the career fair will be held at Makerere University.