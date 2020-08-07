Unlevelled field will not deter us - Muntu

By Joe Nam

The Alliance for National Transformation ANT principal, Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu, has said that unlevelled political playing field will not stop the party from campaigning in the 2021 General Election.

“We are going into this elections with full knowledge that the play field is not levelled, we know that the ruling party and government are throwing all kinds of obstacles before us, we know they will make it hard for the opposition,” Maj Gen Mugisha told Daily Monitor at the party offices in Kampala yesterday.

The polling date for the elections, scheduled for mid-January or early February next year, is expected to be announced by the Electoral Commission by December.

Asked about his views on the media campaigns, Maj Gen Muntu said life has returned back to near normal.

He urged the Ministry of Health and the EC to clarify on the need for ‘scientific elections’ or else make adequate arrangements on standard operating procedures to ensure campaigns and elections proceed without hindrance.

“ I have been to downtown in Kampala and observed that life is back to normal, huge crowds are going about their daily business,” Maj Gen Muntu said.

The party called off its national delegates conference on Tuesday, citing “irresponsible attitude of the EC,” after it failed to respond to the party’s notification for the meeting.

Responding to accusations that by forming ANT, he is dividing the Opposition, Maj Gen Muntu said the new formation has given new life to FDC.

“FDC should be celebrating our departure because there are no internal fights in FDC anymore. We are the same people using different routes to achieve a common objective,” he said.

Replying to a question on Opposition activist, Dr Kizza Besigye’s possible presidential candidature in the coming elections, the ANT leader said it was upon the retired colonel to decide whether to run or not.

He said ANT will endeavour to field candidates in all elective positions in the country at parliamentary and local government levels.

Maj Gen Muntu said although he does not regret taking a prominent role in the Bush War that brought the NRM into government in 1986, he said the purpose for that war was to usher in democratisation and rule or law in the country.

However, he said it has since been derailed which is the reason for the present Opposition against the NRM government by ANT and other political parties.

“Even us, the moment we take power, if we loose track, a new struggle will start all over again,” he said.

Maj Gen Muntu called upon Ugandans not to lose hope but work to set the foundations for a better future.

“We are now 45 million people, in 25 years, we will be 100 million. We should work hard now to put in place systems and structures that can ensure the country will survive and thrive,” he said.