Unra diverts traffic at Clock Tower to start flyover works

By FRANKLIN DRAKU

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has diverted traffic at Clock Tower to pave way for the construction of the flyover in the city.

The diversion, which started yesterday will be implemented in phases lasting for one month. Officials from Unra say the Clock Tower will also be removed from its current position because the design of the flyover does not have a provision for it.

Mr Mark Ssali, the Unra corporate affairs manager, yesterday said the construction process will include relocating the utility lines such as power cables and water pipes.

“We are currently relocating utilities to pave way for the construction activities. We are also temporarily relocating telecom lines. We will remove obstructing curb stones and islands at Clock Tower junction. These are all geared towards clearing way for the construction works,” Mr Ssali said.

“We have also started on excavation works for the underpass near Mukwano Road,” he added. Mr Ssali said the Clock Tower will be relocated to pave way for the foot bridge.

Also known as Queens Clock Tower, the facility was built in memory of Queen Elizabeth II on her visit to Uganda.

The construction of the flyover at the Entebbe Road-Nsambya Road junction will continue up to March 10 before the works shift to Mengo Hill Road-Queensway junction from March 11 to March 18. The last phase will commence from March 19 to March 28 with diversions on Mengo Hill Road to Queensway junction.

Advertisement

“Unra informs road users and the general public that road diversions around Clock Tower junction will be implemented as part of the ongoing Kampala Flyover construction activities.

There will be normal traffic flow during the day as the planned diversions will take effect during night time from 11:00pm to 5:00am. The changes will affect in-bound and out-bound traffic using Entebbe Road, Nsambya Road, Mengo Hill Road, and Queensway,” a Unra notice read.

About the flyover

Project. The Kampala Flyover Project is a road-improvement project. It involves the construction of flyovers at the Clock Tower and at Kitgum House on Jinja Road, widening Nsambya Road and Mukwano Road, plus improvements of interfacing roads and junctions.