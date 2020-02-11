Vehicle of missing Reverend found in Mukono

According to sources at Mukono Police Station, when the alleged kidnappers learnt that they had been captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras along the Jinja Highway, they abandoned the car along the way. Police sources further state that there were bloodstains inside the vehicle.

By Monitor Reporter

The vehicle of Rev Deacon Isaac Mwesigwa who was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday has been recovered.

A white Toyota Raum car Reg. No. UAR 468D was recovered on Tuesday by residents in Sonde Parish, Seeta in Mukono District.

Rev Mwesigwa of Kasaka-Gomba, Central Buganda Diocese and a student at Uganda Christian University was kidnapped at around 9.00pm in Mukono and his car taken.

His uncle Mr Stanley Sempiira told NTV that his nephew called informing him about the suspicious men a few seconds before he was kidnapped.

“He told me that Uncle, some gun-wielding men have stopped me here and they are not in army or police uniform, am still locked myself inside but I don’t know what to do next. Before I could tell him to knock them down, I heard him telling them that he was willing to open for them instead of smashing his car,” Mr Sempiira narrated, adding that since that day, he has never heard from him.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, said the car was towed to Mukono police station, but refused to divulge into details.

“Our officers have recovered the car the Reverend was driving, but he is still missing. We are still investigating and trying our level best to find him as well. We don’t know the motive for his kidnap,” he said.

