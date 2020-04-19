By MONITOR TEAM

President Museveni on Sunday warned that motorists who have been forging and offering bribes in exchange for car stickers to circumvent virus lockdown risk losing their cars.

“There are still some crooks in society who don’t understand the idea of cooperating with others. I hear there are people who were offering bribes for stickers. Those vehicles will be confiscated and later we shall see what to do about them. The purpose of the lockdown is to protect all Ugandans,” Mr Museveni said while updating Ugandans on the fight against COVID-19 in a televised address.

His remarks come as a joint security Task Force continues to conduct nationwide operations to crackdown on motorists who were flouting the ban on movement of vehicles, as part of government efforts to forestall the spread of the coronavirus in Uganda.

On Saturday and Sunday, drivers of private cars were accosted with fresh commands and the security personnel enforcing what they called a new directive seemed unsure of what they were looking for.

At many of the roadblocks, the enforcers had one order to drivers of vehicles that don’t belong to medical services or State House: turn back and go home. It did not matter whether one had a sticker or not. Long queues of vehicles grew as motorists sought to negotiate their way.

At other checkpoints, the police personnel asked for the identification documents of the occupants/drivers of the vehicles that had stickers.

In a number of cases, vehicles which had stickers but the drivers did not have identification showing they work in the same line had the stickers plucked off the vehicles and confiscated, and then the drivers were ordered to drive back home.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said on Sunday that over 80 vehicles had been impounded for in Kampala Metropolitan areas.

During his address, the president also extended movement time for motorcycles and bicycles from 2pm to 5pm.

"We are moving well. There are a few issues with boda bodas who are transporting cargo. We had said they should stop at 2pm. But we thought 2pm was too early. So we have decided they can stop at 5pm so they have time to go back and be at home before the curfew," Mr Museveni said.