Vendors ask for more nets during lockdown

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Even after PresidentMuseveni directed Ministry of Health to distribute mosquito nets to all vendors sleeping in markets following the Covid-19 lockdown, many vendors are complaining of mosquito bites due to lack of nets.

After President Museveni ordered a ban on public transport as a measure against Covid-19 on March 25, he advised the vendors to sleep in the market. The President later gave a directive to the Ministry of Health to fumigate areas around the city markets and distribute nets to the vendors.

However, Mr Bismark Ssempijja, the finance director of the National Markets and Allied Employee Union, said out of the 560 nets that were required for the vendors at Nakasero Market only 160 were received.

“We registered a total of 560 vendors who were sleeping in the market but the number has since increased to over 600 because the numbers keep on increasing,” Mr Ssempijja said.

“We have applied to the division health supervisor to give us more nets. We are waiting to hear from the Ministry of Health about our request,” he added.

When Daily Monitor visited this market yesterday in the morning, a number of women were sleeping on the floor of various verandahs of shops that were locked in the market.

Many of them had no mosquito nets, neither did they have blankets on them.

Ms Maria Nakabugo, a mother of five, said she had spent 20 days in the market without going back home to check on her children who are under the care of their father.

“We have nowhere to sleep. I spend the whole night on this floor because I could not carry my mattress from home,” Ms Nakabugo said.

At Nakawa Market, the situation was not different.

Mr Charles Okuni, the chairman, said they had registered a total of 463 vendors who were sleeping in the market but the number has since increased.

He said they received 400 nets from the Ministry of Health, but they have requested for 100 more to cover all the vendors who missed out.

He said the major challenge is that women do not have where to bathe from stressing fears that they (women) might get other infections.

“Many of the vendors in this market are women and they are bathing from the toilet. They might get other diseases other than Covid-19, so government should do something about this,” Mr Okuni said.

However, Mr Gerald Kigongo, who sells fruits, said the lockdown has made him to save the money he was spending on transport and is not bothered if the lockdown is extended.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson, Emmanuel Ainebyoona, said he was going to consult the team that was distributing the nests to establish whether all vendors received them or not.