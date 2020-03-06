Vocational curriculum not in right direction - Ubteb

By PATIENCE AHIMBISIBWE

An official at Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (Ubteb) has said a number of assessors in the technical and vocational sector are still ignorant of the changes in the revised curriculum which emphasizes competence based assessment.

The new vocational curriculum was rolled out in 2016.

To fill the gap, the board two weeks ago attached at least 150 assessors from across the country to industries around Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono and Jinja districts to orient them on various skills required in the job market.

Ms Jalia Nasaza, the Ubteb manager for vocational education, asked the instructors to leave their comfort zone and take their learners to industries near them to familiarise with what is taking place in the world of work.

“Some of them don’t understand competences and how to test them. We have asked them to go to industries. Don’t get stuck to the curriculum. For example, some of them didn’t know electronic tailoring machines. They were shocked seeing them. But remember they have been teaching it,” Ms Nabaza said at the close of the workshop yesterday.

She said more 5,000 assessors are needed to supplement the 10,000 already in the system.

Mr Onesmus Oyesigye, the Ubteb executive secretary, said the training is supposed to enhance capacity of assessors from both public and private institutions in competence based assessment to give them skills that will enable them compete in the job market.

“During assessment, a number of challenges impede the possibility of realising the dreams of many candidates and assessors. Fellow assessors, as strategic partners, let’s try and offer the required skills and knowledge to those we assess to accord them the advantage of competing for the skills market on the East African region bloc and the globe,” Mr Oyesigye said.

He added: “What the ministry has not done is to orient the people on the changes. You have equipped the institutions, revised curriculum but not retooled those to deliver it.”

Mr Oyesigye has previously reported that instructors in the community polytechnics are not yet retooled in the delivery of Competence Based Education and Training (CBET) programmes and called for their continuous retooling to match the need.

Ministry of Education BTVET commissioner, Dr Safinah Musene, said they are organising a national skills competition in April where different participants will showcase their abilities. She asked the assessors to take their students to industries for practicals.

“Assessors, while you are training our trainees, look around your neighbourhood, there is always such a workplace, factory, Juakali, employers etc, whom you have not yet tapped into for the benefit of trainees. It would suffice, for instance, to partner with garage owners to expose trainees to automobiles technology of vehicles than relying on only one/few cars at the training centre. I am optimistic that when we put into practice our true collaboration, our youths who chose the BTVET path will lead this world,” Dr Musene said.