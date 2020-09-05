Voters throng polling stations, violate Covid rules

MONITOR TEAM

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) primary elections yesterday kicked off on a slow note but later picked up momentum, with some areas registering cases of violence.

Across all the regions, there was no observance of Covid-19 guidelines because most voters who turned up either didn’t have masks or they wore them wrongly.

In some areas, voting was postponed because of violence that forced the party electoral officials to suspend elections in those areas.

In Katakwi District, one person died and two sustained deep injuries after violence erupted between supporters of the incumbent LC5 chairperson, Mr Walter Elakas, and the incumbent Toroma MP, Andrew Joseph Kolou in Apule village.

The deceased was identified as Teddy Akiror, resident of Kapujan village, Kapujan Sub-county. Those injured are Charles Etyang who suffered a bullet wound in the lower abdomen, while Lucy Apenyo injured on the shoulder.

In Arua, there was chaos sparked off by the youths who claimed some of them were not allowed to be registered to vote because some of them turned up late.

At Mvara Junior Primary School in Arua Central Division in Arua City, the police had to use force after the chaos ensued when the poling assistant was accused of bias.

For the Arua Central tension remained high, especially in hot spot Mvara Ward where Mr Robert Ejiku and Mr Jackson Atima, the Chairman Chamber of Commerce, are tussling it out together with Mr Godrey Obiga and Dr Khalfan Mbarack. Mr Ejiku and Atima lost in the 2018 by-elections in Arua Municipality after they contested on Independent tickets.

Supporters of Ejiku and Atima were dispersed by the police as they repeatedly turned rowdy as they wielded sticks to cause mayhem. But the security deployed heavily to quell the chaotic situations like in Bazaar Cell and Arua Public primary school ground.

In Jinja, Chaos erupted at Main Street Primary School East polling station where the voters were protesting the President’s directive that unregistered members of the party should be allowed to vote upon proper identification and verification.

There was low voter turn up but peaceful election in Sebei. Everyone was allowed to participate in the exercise despite having no registers in some areas.

In Mbale, the (NRM) party members yesterday turned up in large numbers in Mbale and neighbouring districts and by noon, they had finished voting.

In sironko, the voting started at 9:00pm but in most of the polling stations, voters were not respecting the SOPs.

There were cases of violence in Butaleja District between supporters of incumbent MP for Bunyole East County, Mr Moses Musamba Nagwomu, and Mr Yusuf Mutembule, who recently crossed over from DP party to NRM.

For Rwenzori region, the village registrars were overwhelmed by voters thereby allowing everyone around the polling stations to vote.

When contacted on this, the NRM Registrar for Kabarole/Fort Portal City, Mr Patrick Kamulindwa, said they have been overwhelmed.

“Really to tell you we have been overwhelmed and such case you are saying at Nyaburara is a responsibility of the Village Registrar to identify voters” Kamulindwa said.

At Njara I polling station people were complaining that their names were missing in the register and others rejected the Returning officer who they alleged was a campaign agent of one of the candidates. This prompted the NRM Registrar Kabarole, Mr.Patrick Kamulindwa to intervene allowing everyone to vote.

At most polling stations in Fort Portal City, whoever was around, was allowed to vote as opposed to reading names from the register.

Some voters who came for voting without masks in Bunyangabu, were seen being asked to go back and get them at Kyakatabazi polling station and water for washing hands was provided at the entrance.

Most of the polling stations in Fort Portal, Kabarole, Buliisa, Bundibugyo and Kasese, few people observed the Covid-19 SOPs, especially on social distance and washing hands, despite some wearing masks.



Compiled by Francis Mugerwa, Tony Musani, Risdel Kasasira, Phillip Wafula, Simon Emwamu, Issa Aliga, Dan Wandera, Felix Warom Okello, Ibrahim Adubango, Scovin Iceta, Patrick Okaba,

Robert Elema and Rashul Adidi.