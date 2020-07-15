WHO warns against easing lockdowns

By TONNY ABET

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said there will be no return to the “old normal” for the foreseeable future, warning that countries easing lockdown are heading in the wrong direction.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO Director General, asked governments on Monday to focus on making their citizens understand the importance of maintaining the lockdown.

“The virus remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this,” he said during an online briefing.

Dr Tedros said some leaders are undermining trust, which is the most critical ingredient of any response.

He warned that things will “get worse” unless governments communicate clearly with their citizens and roll out a comprehensive strategy focused on suppressing transmission and other preventive measures.

More than 230,000 cases of new infections were reported on Sunday, according to Dr Tedros, of which almost 80 per cent were from just 10 countries and about half from just two countries.

“But it does not have to be this way. [Every leader should] do their bit to break the chains of Covid-19 transmission and end the collective suffering,” he said.

“We were not prepared collectively, but we must use all the tools we have to bring this pandemic under control. And we need to do it right now,” he added.

Traders in Uganda are demanding government to reopen business still under lockdown.

Ms Amelia Kyambadde, the Minister of Trade, yesterday said there are plans to reopen arcades in Kampala by Friday.