We need more females in aviation industry – UCAA boss

By EVE MUGANGA

The Director General Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Prof David Mpango Kakuba, has encouraged more females to join aviation industry, saying there is still a gap for them to fill.

“Many females out there think that aviation industry is male-dominated which isn’t true. UCAA has over the years trained and encouraged a number of female staff to take on challenges in specialised aviation spheres that have previously been male-dominated and some of our ladies have subsequently become national and international experts in the various fields of civil aviation,” Prof Kakuba said.

He said this during the UCAA female staff celebration of the International Women’s day on March 10, 2020 under the theme; “I am generation equality”.

Prof Kakuba revealed that UCAA now employs 1300 staff and only 450 are females.

Ms Caroline Abenaitwe, the only female marine in the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority demonstrating on water.

“In the near future, we want to make it 50% of females in the aviation industry,’’ he noted, adding that in execution of duties, firefighters and other airport operations experts face enormous challenges as they are always on standby to provide cover and they are expected to face danger.

According to the Rev Samuel Atabua, the Officer Marine and Firefighting Unit at UCAA, many people think this department is only for males.

“We have realised that gender can apply anywhere, that’s why out of the 126 staffs in the marine and firefighting unit, only 10 are females. I encourage more females to take on these jobs,” he said.

Ms Zainab Kampi, a female firefighter, said she is proud of her job. “Many females fear firefighting department because they think it’s for men, am proud because I can operate all the firefighting trucks at the airport. I encourage more women not to sit on their profession because what men can do even women can do,” she said.