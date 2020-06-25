We need more self-learning materials, say district leaders

By Martin Okudi

Leaders in Adjumani District have complained of the small number of self-learning materials delivered to the district by the government.

According to the leaders, the material delivered were less compared to the number of learners in the district.

In April this year, the Ministry of Education delivered self-learning materials to all districts in the country covering first term as the lockdown was enforced. The materials were meant to benefit both O-Level and A-Level learners.

According to leaders, out of the 12,000 secondary school students in 21 schools, the ministry only delivered materials for 966 students.

According to the district education officer, Mr Phillip Akuku, the district was stuck on how the materials would be distributed, citing lack of resources to produce more.

“As a district, we did not have a budget in place to do the reprinting of the learning materials. So we took some time to distribute them until well-wishers gave us a helping hand,” he told Daily Monitor in an interview on June 17.

“We had to reach out to stakeholders seeking a helping hand so that we could re-print the reading materials ,’’ he said.

To him, the self-learning materials give the learners hope that one day the situation will get back to normal and they resume studies.

One well-wisher is the Jesuit Refugee Service (JRS), a faith based organisation which extended a donation of Shs90 million to support the education sector during the lockdown.

Mr Gemechu Yadeta, the Adjumani JRS project director, said Covid-19 is a disaster which should be tackled by different stakeholders to ensure continuity in the education sector.

He said the organisation has supported the education sector in sponsoring airtime for radio lessons, printouts of self-learning materials and paying allowances for teachers and supervisors.

“We shall continue supporting the education sector and giving hope to the learners that one time they will resume normal studies despite the current challenges,” Mr Yadeta said.

Mr Easter Atimaku, a Senior 2 student of Pagirinya Secondary School, said the materials are useful because they keep her learning even when schools are closed.

“I have a dream of becoming a nurse in future so that I go back and serve my community but without home learning, my dreams of scoring good marks in sciences may not be achieved,” Ms Atimaku said.

Ms Grace Baguma, the director of National Curriculum Development Centre, confirmed that a few of the self-learning materials were dispatched to the district because of financial constraints.

“Students who failed to receive the reading materials could download them or access them through television and radio lessons,” Ms Baguma said.

She said the materials were meant to keep the students busy because nobody anticipated a pandemic like Covid-19.