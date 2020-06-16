What it means to parent during lockdown

By Esther Oluka

Life in the country has not really returned back to normal. There is still a curfew, some businesses remain closed and the children are still home. Nobody really knows when they will return to school.

Everyone awaits what the ministry of education plan will be and how the government will carry it out. So, with children still holed up at home, how have parents found the experience of constantly been under the same room with their offspring? Six parents reveal the highs and lows of parenting under lockdown.

Agnes Kaddu, teacher

Parenting during lockdown has been challenging because of the economic situation. We have had to cut down on expenses on items like bread and milk. We buy these occasionally but some of our children have failed to understand.

My five-year-old son keeps saying we don’t love him anymore and that is why we don’t buy for him milk regularly. I keep telling him that the situation has changed, but, it doesn’t help.

All he wants is to drink milk everyday. The other issue is the frequent fighting among my three older children. They are aged 11, 9 and five years respectively. The youngest is four months old.

The older three are found of beating, kicking and slapping each other. There are always tears in the house and I have had to play the role of judge all day. Amidst everything though, the lockdown has taught my children to work. We have put up a working rota for them to follow to do the chores.

I am grateful they do their chores without any complaints. Homeschooling has been challenging. When I don’t supervise, they don’t do much. The moment you walk away, they will leave the reading, then, go and watch television. I always let them be. You can’t constantly be engaging in fighting battles with your children.

Alex Munyambabazi, medical laboratory scientist at Military Police, in Makindye

I have a son aged 14 years and a daughter aged eight years old.

Though I was still working during the intensive weeks of lockdown, I ensured to find some quality time to spend with them. One of the things I noticed is the close bond they share. I noticed how they enjoyed each other’s company.

You would find them talking amongst themselves, sharing stories and laughing. This was nice to see as a parent. I have also realised they enjoy having me at home. They have used the opportunity to be as open as possible.

Alex Munyambabazi

We have discussed many things ranging from coronavirus, life, to school. My daughter is the most inquisitive one. She asks many questions, just like any kid of her age would. As a way of ensuring that they don’t forget about academics, I get them education pullouts from newspapers so that they keep trying out the exercises.

Sometimes, I supervise them or in other cases, their mother does. So far, we are managing pretty well. I am only worried for when the President eventually announces that they can to return to school. What could possibly happen when they are back in such a crowded setting? I keep wondering how schools will implement the preventive measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Naome Kenyegamo Kirunda, fashion designer and school proprietor

I found the lockdown a little bit overwhelming. I did not have a maid to help me around the house. The three maids I initially had opted to go back to their homes because they preferred to be with their families in the lockdown. They left me at my greatest time of need.

I have five children aged 12, 11, 10, eight, and three. There were chores to do and teaching lessons to be conducted, among so many other things. Mind you, there is also my husband to take care of. It was tough. During those tough weeks of lockdown, I clashed with my children on some occasions.

Naome Kenyegamo Kirunda with her daughter Jubilee.

There were times I would conduct homeschooling sessions and give them exercises to do. I would then leave them for a minutes hoping they do the work. Upon my return, I would find that they have not done the exercises.

Instead, they would walk off to play or watch cartoons. This often made me so angry and I would tell them off. It’s not a nice thing having shouting matches with your children. But regardless of all this stress, I have enjoyed having them at home. It has been a great bonding experience for all of us.

Mercy Kyomugisha Kakama, businesswoman

My children are all boys aged nine, seven and four. I used to have this mentality that boys should not do housework, that it is only the girls to bear this responsibility. But when the pandemic broke out in the country and lockdown was enforced, my husband in a way changed my mentality.

He said it was disturbing seeing our sons spending most time at home and hardly helping out around the house. My husband felt sorry for me because every time I returned back home from work in the evenings, I would start the process of putting the house in order and cooking. He said this could not continue any longer, so, he urged the boys to start helping out with house chores. They obeyed his directive.

Mercy Kyomugisha Kakama

From time to time, they wash the utensils, sweep the house and light the charcoal stove. I have been wonderfully surprised by their actions. At the same time, I am happy that they willingly accepted to help around the house. My perception has now been changed. Today, I believe boys too ought to do housework.



Dr Alex Kakoraki of Murchison Bay Hospital, in Luzira

I thank God for this temporary lockdown. This period has enabled me bond with my children aged 21, 18, 15, 10 and seven.

They have been loving, interactive and open. Unlike before, I have had a lot of time to help them out with their school work. The other thing I have noticed is how much my children love having me around home. They have been very happy whenever we have meals as a family. They also like it when I join in to participate in some of their activities, like playing football.

Dr Alex Kakoraki

Also, during this time, each family member has a particular responsibility towards curbing the spread of Covid-19. One is responsible for giving us updates on coronavirus ranging from cases to preventive measures. Another one is responsible for sanitisation ensuring we are always washing hands especially whenever someone is entering the house.

This is all done while encouraging our children to be cautious and continuously follow strict directives to avoid getting sick. The only setback lockdown has brought is that my children are missing school. They love academics. You should see them every time the president postpones their return to school. They get agitated. I think they are tired of staying home.

Albert Louis Elwa, director of Recovery Uganda, a nonprofit organisation formed by individuals recovering from substance addiction

“I am a single father of a 10-year-old boy. When lockdown was imposed, I could not manage to spend a lot of time with him because I continued to work.

So, I took him to my mother’s place in Bugolobi while continuing to check on him daily through phone calls. I sent my mother a schedule of how to keep him busy. For instance, there is a time table that emphasises when to do his school work (which was given by the teachers).

We also allocated for him particular hours on when to watch television. In the beginning, we would insist that he keeps inside the house at all times but realised that he was getting agitated. We had to remind him that we were doing this because of the pandemic.

He has learnt to adjust fairly to the new normal. Unlike before, we now allow him to step out of the house occasionally. I understand it’s a tough time for him but then there is nothing to do. We are living in unprecedented times.”