By Moses Kyeyune

On Wednesday, Parliament agreed to amend the Traffic and Road Safety Act of 1998, revising penalties and catering for emerging trends regarding technology and drug abuse.

The new Traffic and Road Safety (Amendment) Bill 2019, if assented to by the President, will see the penalty for drink-driving (driving under the influence of alcohol) going up to Shs6m and a jail term not exceeding three years or both. It has been revised from Shs300,000 or a six-month jail sentence in the current law.

Those found driving under the influence of alcohol will be subjected to breathalyser tests before they are apprehended. Should they reject the results, the new law provides that they will be taken to the nearest health facility where they will have their blood samples, not urine, tested.

This was in preference to the proposal presented by the government which had placed the police officer on duty to confirm alcohol content.

Costs

The Bill is, however, silent on who meets the cost for the medical test at the hospital. The law also requires all operators (drivers) of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) such as taxis and buses to belong to at least a drivers’ association for better regulation.

Mr Robert Kafeero Sekitoleko (NRM, Nakifuma County), the chairperson of the Committee on Physical Infrastructure that drafted the Bill, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the new law will bring discipline on the road, as well as enhance passenger safety because reckless drivers would be easy to identify.

Mr Sekitoleko said the law will also regulate the emerging digitalised environment in the transport sector.

“In 1998, we did not have too much technology in our transport sector; it was, therefore, necessary that we come up with measures to address the new developments in the industry,” he said.

“The digital networks in the transport sector have been enjoying an unfair advantage compared to other players in the market; they are not regulated, so we had to come in,” said Mr Sekitoleko.

The Bill also protects Good Samaritans from unfair questioning and demands by medical attendants on duty who receive accident victims. On the other hand, medical personnel both in private and public health facilities are mandated to give immediate attention to casualities of road carnage before asking for payment, at least until the patient is stable. This is in a bid to save lives and reduce the increasing deaths connected to road accidents.

With the exception of selling motor vehicles where one requires a permanent address, the new law has lifted the restriction on those selling spare parts. For instance, dealers in online applications will not be required to have physical addresses and will also not be subjected to the requirement to state the origin of their spare parts. Garages will, however, be required to have permanent approved and licensed places of work.

Driving permits

Original Vs photocopy. Drivers will no longer be mandated to move with their original driving permits except if they personally need to do so. Clause 20 (a) of the Bill says drivers are free to move with photocopies of their valid driving licences.

Validity. Parliament also adjusted the time frame for the validity to a driving permit from three to five; and rejected the requirement for automatic cancellation of driving permits, two years after expiry. The MPs argued that a number of factors might prevent someone from renewing their permits.