Why Wadri snubbed FDC, Bobi for ANT

By Moses Kyeyune

Former Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) member Kassiano Wadri yesterday officially joined the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), a party founded by former Army commander Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu.

The Arua Municipality MP, also founding member of FDC, fell out with the Najjanankumbi-based party during the 2015 primaries for Members of Parliament, which saw him contest as an Independent for Terego County.

However, he lost to the current MP, Mr Moses Angundru. He later crossed to Arua Municipality in a by-election in 2018 following the death of former MP Ibrahim Abiriga.

He is now the third sitting MP to switch camp to ANT, a self-confessed value-based party, after Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo Municipality) and Paul Mwiru (Jinja East).

“I’m overjoyed to make this home- coming to the Alliance party,” Mr Wadri said.

Dressed in a grey Kaunda suit, Mr Wadri, supported by a walking stick, marched to his seat amid ululations from party members.

He said his decision to join ANT was reached during consultations in the initial stages of the formation of the party.

The delay to make his membership public, Mr Wadri said, was caused by an illness.

“I should have come with my colleagues (Mr Mwiru and Mr Karuhanga) but I have been indisposed for about a month; but I decided that the moment I make my first movement out of my house, I should report to ANT and make my membership formal,” he said.

The MP, whose race to the 10th Parliament was backed by the People Power Movement, said the latter is but only a slogan in essence.

“People Power is operationalisation of Article One of the Constitution that says power belongs to the people, it is the same as saying ‘togikwatako (don’t tamper with the Constitution)’. I consider it a slogan,” Mr Wadri said.

The MP also said his choice of ANT was informed by the fact that the party is premised on core values and not emotions.

His acquaintance with Gen Muntu dates back to June 1978 when they joined Makerere University and shortly landed in jail for opposing Milton Obote’s regime.

Mr Wadri implored the youth to comb all places, starting with their families and spread the gospel of a party that cares about the country.

He was handed a set of reading materials, including the party’s transformation agenda and a copy of the constitution.

The party also received two other members, Mr Frank Mukunzi, a digital specialist, and Mr Chris Charles Oyua.

Whereas Mr Mukunzi will head straight to the party’s digital desk, Mr Oyua, the managing director of MACO Consulting and founder of LANDnet Uganda, is aspiring to represent Upper Madi Okollo in Parliament.

Gen Muntu lauded the trio for joining the Alliance, and promised a brighter future, especially for the youth in the innovative world.

“There are many young people in this country whose innovation is very immense but the environment is not conducive for them,” he said.

Gen Muntu added: “The main challenge is that when they go to those in government, they are asked to surrender 60 per cent of the shares to be helped, and if you are unlucky, they will take it up entirely using other channels.”

He said those in government today are blinded by greed and they can’t see the potential of the country.