Why boda bodas may take longer to return

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Ms Betty Amongi, has said the delay by boda-boda riders to register will take them long to return to the business of carrying passengers.

Ms Amongi said the riders are resisting yet it is mandatory for them to register with Kampala Capital City Authority before they can start carrying the passengers again.

“We are going to start the registration because the biggest challenge concerning the return [of the boda-bodas] is about tracking and tracing them,” she told Daily Monitor.

Ms Amongi said the registration exercise will generate data that will be incorporated into a database which the Ministry of Health will use in case there is a need.

The minister said if the riders are already using apps such as Safe Boda, Bolt and Uber, their data can be integrated into the planned government data base. “We had indicated to them if they are also to be on other applications and we are able to integrate that data in our system, then we can also integrate with [the one of] Ministry of Health,” Ms Amongi said.

She said the riders have to first register like the taxi operators before they are allowed to carry passengers.

After President Museveni allowed taxis and buses to operate, KCCA issued a string of guidelines which, among others, included registration of taxis by owners and drivers. Government insists that the boda-boda riders must either join an online association or jointly form a platform that KCCA authorities can use to track them. But some riders have opposed this, saying they pay high commission fees to the application administrations for the service.