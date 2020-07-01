Why city pastor Joseph Kabuleta wants to stand for president

By ANTHONY WESAKA

City pastor Joseph Kabuleta, has written to the Electoral Commission (EC), declaring his intention to stand for presidency in the forthcoming 2021 polls.

The journalist turned pastor said Wednesday, in his letter dated July 1, 2020 and addressed to the chairperson of the EC, Justice Simon Byabakama that he’s seeking permission to embark on holding nation-wide consultations.

"This is to notify you that, in accordance with the Presidential Elections Act 2005, our client intends to carry out nation-wide consultations. In his consultations across the country, he intends to hold meetings with religious leaders, security agencies, pressure groups, political parties, public, intellectuals, academia, civil society organizations, business community and other citizens of Uganda," Mr Kabuleta's lawyers of Walyemera & Co. Advocates wrote to EC.

The letter adds: "This is to facilitate his preparedness for nomination as presidential candidate for the 2020/21 general elections."

Kabuleta's lawyers also appealed the EC to stand its ground as an independent government body to allow their client carry out his country wide consultations without any interferences by what he described overzealous regime agents.

In a statement, the controversial pastor said a vote for him is a vote for financial liberation; a vote to break the ceiling.

“That vote will, for every Ugandan, be a first step towards a country of our dreams; one in which government is our ally rather than our tormentor; a country where wealth is fully harnessed and equitably shared. A Uganda where growth will not just be figures flying out of budget speeches, but will be a formidable force in our pockets. That is a Uganda we all aspire to live in. One we are finally going to live in,” he said.

According to him, the oppressive regime is only as strong as the fear it imposes on the population.

“But when the people rise up, as we are doing now, they will encounter an empire that is very weak and crumbling; and is there for the taking. Our desire for change must be stronger than our fear. We have a lot more to gain than we have to lose. Great are the challenges ahead; but greater are the opportunities,” he added.

Mr Kabuleta, the founder of Watchman ministers, Uganda, now joins several people who have since shown interest to vie for the highest office in the land.

