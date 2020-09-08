Why ministers lost in Ankole

Monitor team

Several ministers and incumbents lost in the NRM primary elections that were characterised by allegations of bribery, intimidation, altering figures on declaration forms, fights, among other issues.

In Ankole Sub-region, three ministers lost in Sheema Municipality, Bushenyi, Ibanda South and Rushenyi. In Sheema South, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, the Justice minister, was declared winner yesterday after contesting the results.

Mr John Byabagambi, the minister for Karamoja Affairs, lost to John Paul Ninkusiima, a pharmacist in the Ibanda South party primaries .

Mr Ninkusiima polled 15,983 votes while Mr Byabagambi got 12,534 votes.

Dr Innocent Atuhe came third with 1,454 votes, Mr Julius Tabaro got 216 votes and Mr Jalo Twesigyomwe got 212 votes.

Mr John Zabanita, a resident of Irimya Parish, Kicuzi Sub-county attributes the minister’s loss to overstaying in the position.

“One family has been running affairs of Ibanda District. Mr Byabagambi has been MP since 2001 while his brother Mr Melchiadis Kazwengye has been LC5 chairman since 2005. Those who did not vote him wanted to end this dominance,” Mr Zabanita said.

Ms Regina Komugisha, a resident of Keihangara Sub-county said: “Byabagambi has been staying in Kampala and Karamoja where he was deployed as minister. He has not been on ground.”

Mr Robert Tumuheirwe, a resident of Rwenda Parish in Rukiri Sub-county, said Mr Byabagambi fell short on creating jobs.

“He promised to get youth jobs as security guards abroad but he never took them,” Mr Tumuheirwe said.

Sheema Municipality

Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, the minister of Science, Technology and Innovations and incumbent Sheema Municipality, lost to Mr Dickson Kateshumbwa, former Commissioner at Uganda Revenue Authority.

Dr Tumwesigye polled 5,388 votes while Mr Kateshumbwa got 22,817 votes.

Mr Patrick Mutabwire Kyamukaate came in third with 2,174 votes followed by Mr David Kamukama with 122 votes.

“The reason Elioda lost is because many people were still bitter [with him]. In the 2018 by-election, he stood in the municipality without resigning his Sheema North MP seat. Some people believed he had not won the by-election genuinely.

Youth supported Kateshumbwa because he is younger and identified with them,” Mr Abel Kahara, the municipality mayor, said.

Mr Sam Murangira, a resident of Kanekye Division said they have been yearning for change.

They accuse Dr Tumwesigye of masterminding all the chaos that happened in 2015 NRM primaries and then 2016 General Election where independents beat all the flag bearers for Sheema LC5 seat and district Woman MP.

The incumbent, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, who is State Minister for General Duties, was defeated by Ms Annet Katusiime Mugisha, the wife of Mr Silver Mugisha, the managing director of National Water and Sewerage Corporation.

Ms Karooro polled 30,675 votes while Ms Katusiime got 85,157 votes.

Mr Didas Nandiida, a resident of Ishaka Division Bushenyi-Ishaka Municipality, said Ms Karooro lost because some people she considered to be her agents betrayed her.

“They took her money and were never on ground,” he said.

Ms Rose Arinaitwe, a resident of Central Division, Bushenyi–Ishaka Municipality said the minister’s ties with Mr Hassan Basajjabalaba [Bushenyi NRM chairman] cost her.

“Many people had rejected him because of imposing on them candidates of his choice,” Ms Arinaitwe said.

Mr Kakama Akangiro, a resident of Ibaare Sub-county, said Ms Karooro was late in mobilising voters.

Rushenyi

Mr Mwesigwa Rukutana, the State Minister for Labour, lost to Ms Naome Kabasharira in the Rushenyi primaries.

He got 23,966 votes while Ms Kabasharira polled 24,006 votes. Mr Bob Karabayi got 2,266 votes, Mr Nicholas Niwahereza polled 1,202 votes while Mr Norman Kashereka got 346 votes.

At the time of announcing the results on Monday, Mr Rukutana was under detention over charges of attempted murder, an offence he allegedly committed during the election last Friday.

“Mr Rukutana had overstayed his welcome and was taking everyone for granted. He abused all the intellectuals because he thought they had no effect in the county elections. When the intellectuals came in to gang up against him, he abused them and the people saw he was being dishonest, they sided with the intellectuals,” Mr Ernest Rwamutemba, a resident of Rugarama Sub-county, said.

Ms Happy Nasasira, a resident of Rubaare Sub-county, said the minister was only providing lip service.

“He was using his radio to simply talk about small things as if he has donated heaven,” he said.

The Sheema South incumbent, Prof Ephraim Kamuntu, who is minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs, protested the outcome of the election at the weekend where his long-time political rival, Prof Elijah Dickens Mushemeza, was to be announced the winner.

The registrar was about to read the results when Prof Kamuntu stood up in protest, claiming the results had been doctored in favour of Prof Mushemeza.

The registrar said the matter would be taken to NRM electoral commission chairperson, Mr Tanga Odoi.

Mr Nickson Tugume Banduho, Mr Yorokamu Bategana Katwiremu, Mr Moses Mwebesa and Mr Benson Kamugisha Tumuhimbise were also in the race.

Mr Richard Nareeba, a resident of Shuuku Sub-county said Prof Kamuntu had overstayed in the position and is old.

“He has also not done well in areas of schools and roads in the constituency. Those are the reasons some people never supported him,” Mr Nareeba said.

Vote sharing

Mr Aron Turyasingura, a resident of Bugongi Sub-county, said Prof Kamuntu used to get many votes from Kishaabya in Shuuku Sub-county but part of it went to Sheema Municipality.

“Banduho also comes from Shuuku as Kamuntu, so they shared the votes. The minister also never got a lot of time to be in villages, he has been in Kampala and other areas serving the country,” he said.

Mr Brown Mugizi, a resident of Kyeibanga in Kitagata Sub-county, saidsome people never voted the minister because he did not deliver the jobs he promised and has not supported the churches in the area.

Compiled by Alfred Tumushabe, Milton Bandiho, Elly Karenzi & Perez Rumanzi