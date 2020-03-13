By Monitor Reporter

Former Security Minister Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, who was arrested Thursday evening and driven to CID headquarters in Kibuli, was later transferred to Special Investigations Unit in Kireka, his lawyer Alex Luganda reveals.

Mr Luganda says Gen Tumukunde is expected to appear before court today (Friday).

According to a police statement released on Friday morning, Gen Tumukunde was arrested at around 7pm by a joint security task team led by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations for alleged Treason.

Mr Fred Enanga, the Police Spokesperson says his premises at Kololo remain secured for further search this morning, for any additional evidence of material value.

“The arrest follows his utterances in a series of radio and television interviews, which seek to foster hatred that might lead to inter-community violence, fomenting and glorifying violence in general. He in addition, calls on the support of a neighboring country to support him in removing the current leadership with or without the ballot,” Mr Enanga said in a statement.

“He is therefore, being charged under Sections 23 (2) b and 23 (3) b, of the Penal code Act, which deals with instigating persons to invade the Republic of Uganda and inciting any persons to make a mutinous assembly,” the statement reads in part.

Not first arrest

While serving as a UPDF representative in Parliament in 2005, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde was forced out of Parliament and arrested.

He was charged with the offences of abuse of office and spreading harmful propaganda after he gave an interview to CBS radio and Radio One, telling President Museveni to retire.



During his arrest, more than 50 soldiers commanded by the former IGP Kale Kayihura and the former Presidential Advisor on Air Force Maj Gen Joshua Masaba arrested him and he was detained at the Officers’ Mess in Kololo for more than two years.