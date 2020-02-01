Wife sues husband, telecommunication company over land

By JULIET KIGONGO

A housewife has sued her husband accusing him of illegally leasing out their family land housing their matrimonial home at Lweza, Wakiso District.

In a case before the High Court in Kampala, Ms Zam Namugga, accuses her husband, Mr Ahmed Nsubuga, of leasing their land to a telecom company without her consent.

She also accuses Mr Nsubuga of impersonating her to procure registration on the certificate of title by presenting photographs and identification documents of another woman purporting to be hers, whereas not.

She also sued Africell Uganda for “recklessly erecting a telephone mast” on the suit land without her consent and the commissioner of land registration for allegedly endorsing a transfer of land which was based on forged documents.

Ms Namugga states that sometime in 1998, while living as husband and wife, they purchased the said land and was registered in their joint names, where they constructed their marital home.

She contends that the defendants illegally transferred and registered the suit land without her consent as the joint registered owner.

What she wants

Through her lawyers of Muhimbura & Co. Advocates, Ms Namugga is seeking a court order directing the commissioner for land registration to cancel the registration of Mr Nsubuga as the sole registered owner of the suit property.

She also wants Africell Uganda to compensate her for allegedly installing a mast on the suit land illegally. She is also seeking a permanent injunction restraining the defendants from entering, alienating, transferring and interfering with the land.