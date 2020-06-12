Winners, losers in 2020/2021 Budget

By ISMAIL MUSA LADU

A mini-survey conducted by Daily Monitor revealed that seven out of 10 people wanted tax on fuel either reduced or eliminated.

This is on the ground that such a gesture will result in reduction on fuel pump prices.

As a result, the current transport fares, which have since doubled will drop and consequently see the prices of commodities decline further.

However, by the time the Minister of Finance, Mr Matia Kasaija, delivered the Budget speech yesterday, a Shs150 increment on the Excise Duty rate on fuel was declared.

Tax analysts interviewed say tax on fuel is a cash cow, meaning it will take a monumental sacrifice for the government to scrap or reduce it in times like this when the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and its subsequent containment measures are taking a toll on livelihoods, businesses and the economy.

Mr Kasaija described the Shs150 increment as a modest adjustment on the Excise Duty rate on fuel. The intention, he said, is to improve competitiveness in the region, support compliance, remove ambiguities in the legislations, and close loopholes that may lead to revenue leakage.

Some tax relief

The Budget whose theme is, “Stimulating the economy to safeguard livelihoods, jobs, businesses and industrial recovery,” offered some short relief to businesses.

Tax relief measures such as deferring payment of Corporate Income Tax or Presumptive tax for Corporations and Small, Medium Enterprises (SMEs) until September 2020, followed by the payment of any Corporate Income Tax and Presumptive Tax due April 1 to June 30, for tax complaint businesses with a turnover of less than Shs500 million per annum is commendable.

This will address the short-term emergency liquidity requirements of businesses, boosting their cash-flow and ensuring business continuity.

Mr Kasaija also made it clear in the Budget speech that no interest or penalties will accumulate on these amounts during this period. This, he said, is aimed to benefit companies including SMEs, especially in tourism, manufacturing, horticulture and floriculture. The number of taxpayers benefiting from this measure for whom Corporate Incomes Tax is applicable is 10,140 and the Deferred Tax is estimated at Shs12.5 billion.

In addition, the number of taxpayers benefiting from the presumptive tax measure is 23,892, and the Deferred Tax is estimated at Shs1.38 billion.

The government also deferred payment of Pay-As-You-Earn Tax (PAYE) by sectors affected by the pandemic until September 2020.

He said no interest will accumulate on tax due during this period. An estimated Shs65.35 billion due from PAYE for manufacturing and tourism sectors is being deferred. For floriculture sector, the expected PAYE deferral is Shs0.237 billion.

Also, he noted that government will waive interest on tax arrears and penalties accumulated before July 1 to lessen the tax liability of businesses who voluntarily comply with their tax obligations. The expected tax relief as a result will be Shs50 billion.

It further emerged that there will be tax deductibility of donations for the coronavirus response. This will be allowed on the value of the donations the private sector has made towards fighting the virus.

Despite the downpour, the Mr Kasaija’s mood wasn’t dampened as he declared that government would expedite payment of outstanding VAT refunds. This will be done by Uganda Revenue Authority who have already been instructed to speed up payment of outstanding VAT refunds due to businesses accompanied by measures to limit fraud. As a result, an additional Shs120.53 billion will be refunded.

Boosting local production

To promote import substitution and the development of local industries, Mr Kasaija said: “We have increased Import Duties on goods that are produced or can be produced locally. The Import Duty on agricultural products has been increased to 60 per cent and other products to 35 per cent.”

He continued: “Hitherto, we have been importing refined industrial sugar yet we are a surplus producer of sugar. We have agreed with sugar manufacturers to produce refined industrial sugar locally and we shall protect them from imports.”

Finally, regarding specific tax measure, VAT on the supply of agricultural equipment will be exempted. The supply of processed milk will also be VAT exempt to enhance the price competitiveness of milk produced in Uganda.

And for the benefit of fighting the pandemic, taxes on supplies for diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and management of the epidemics, pandemics and health hazards, will be exempt from custom duties.

Advertisement

Weight of the tax measures

Meanwhile, tax experts and analysts believe the tax measures the government has put across to enhance liquidity (cash) to businesses affected by the coronavirus disease containment measures are not enough.

They say for key sectors of the economy among them manufacturing, construction, insurance, tourism, hotel and restaurant, trade, transport and generally the services sector that have suffered to near death as a result of the containment measures to suppress Covid-19 pandemic, needed their PAYE waived rather than defer as evident in the tax relief measure.

“The specific tax proposals the President mentioned are a good start, but will not go far enough,” Country Leader, Ernst & Young Muhammad Ssempijja said.

To help business, particularly SMEs build their liquidity again, Mr Ssempijja believes it will require not less than six months of proper government support.

Mr John Kakungulu Walugembe, the executive director of Federation of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises - Uganda (FSME), said the government is simply treating the symptoms and not the disease. To kick-start the ailing economy, delay of payment of corporation and presumptive tax as well as deferring payment of PAYE is not the solution. This simply postpones the problems instead of eliminating them.”

Losers

Increased Excise Duty on fuel from Shs1,200 to Shs1,350 per litre

• Rental tax rate for individuals increased to 30 per cent from 20 per cent

• Shs1,400 hike on malt beer: Duty rate of 60 per cent or Shs2,050 per litre, up from Shs860

• Duty rate of Shs165 on beer produced from barely grown and malted in Uganda: 30 per cent or Shs1,115 per litre up from Shs950