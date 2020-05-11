Woman arrested for selling relief food

Mr Enanga urged members of the public to respect security officers on duty and comply with their orders before warning motorists transporting passengers illegally.

By MONITOR TEAM

Police in Bushenyi District in western Uganda have arrested a 45-year-old woman for allegedly selling relief food which government has been distributing to people affected by the virus-induced lockdown, police spokesperson Mr Fred Enanga, said.

Mr Enanga also told journalists at Media Centre in Kampala that at least 460 people had been arrested for violating the presidential directives on the prevention of further spread of coronavirus in the course of last week.

“About 105 were operating businesses not supposed to take place while others were arrested for drinking in bars. Some were loitering without reasonable cause in different districts,” he said.

Mr Enanga urged members of the public to respect security officers on duty and comply with their orders before warning motorists transporting passengers illegally.