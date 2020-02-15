Woman arrested for stealing six-year-old girl

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Mbale District are detaining a 50-year-old woman after she confessed to stealing a six-year-old girl from within the neighbourhood.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei confirmed the arrest of Ms Tina Gorret Buteme, a resident of Musoto Village in Mbale District.

Mr Tukei said the suspect stole the baby girl Winnie Mirembe, from her mother Rebecca Nabuduwa who resides in Musoto Village, Bukasakya Sub County in Mbale District, about three weeks back.

“The Suspect has been arrested and the victim recovered. On interrogation, she admitted to stealing the child in order to convince her husband that she had his child,” he said.

Mr Tukei said the suspect was arrested in Pallisa District where she was hiding with the baby.

“I had asked for financial help from him for quite a long time pretending that I was pregnant with his baby, which forced me to steal and take the baby to him,” she said.

