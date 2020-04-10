Woman detained for allegedly stabbing boyfriend to death

The body was taken to Kapchorwa Hospital for postmortem.

By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Kapchorwa District in eastern Uganda have detained a woman accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death in the latest case of domestic violence.

Esau Chebeti, 26, a resident of Kapehemor cell, Kapchorwa Municipality was allegedly attacked with a knife and stabbed several times by his girlfriend who accused him of cheating and abandoning her with their child without care.

Chebeti had stab wounds on the neck, chest and stomach.

Police said his girlfriend, who is currently in detention accused him of eloping with another woman five days ago and failing to provide for their son.

The Sipi Region Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Mark Chesang said the suspect is a resident of Kapehemor cell, Kapchorwa.

“The body was found lying in a pool of blood. We arrested her to help us in our investigations,” Mr Chesang said.

Police said the suspect who is currently detained at Kapchorwa Central Police station will be charged with murder after investigations are complete.