Woman loses hand in land dispute

A man in Hoima District has cut off a woman's hand after a land dispute.

Ms Alice Tuhaise, a resident of Kaitira Cell, Kuhukya Ward, Hoima Municipality was allegedly attacked on Monday by a one Derrick Nseka, her nephew.

According to Ms Tuhaise, the disputed piece of land measuring about half an acre was given to her by her late father.

Ms Tuhaise said that she was, however, surprised when Nseka claimed ownership of the land.

Ms Tuhaire also sustained injured on the head, neck and back.

Ms Zahara Kobusinge, the daughter of Ms Tuhaise said that on the fateful day, as she was preparing food in the kitchen, a quarrel over the land started between her mother and Nseka.

She said that as the quarrel raged, she suddenly heard her mother screaming for help.

A health worker at Hoima Hospital said that Tuhaise is out of danger after surgery.